Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 258,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.23). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

