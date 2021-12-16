Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.