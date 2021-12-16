LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,102. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

