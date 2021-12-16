Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

