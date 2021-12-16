Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.34. 225,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,106. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

