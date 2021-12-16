M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of M.D.C. worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MDC opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.