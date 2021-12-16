Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.