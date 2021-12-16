Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 7.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after acquiring an additional 434,490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

