Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,279,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,926,000 after buying an additional 108,115 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

