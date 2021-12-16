Macroview Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

