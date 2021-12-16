Macroview Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $239.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.