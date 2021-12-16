Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 3.6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.86. 556,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,184,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.