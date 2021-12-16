MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.56

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$18.73. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 390,300 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.75.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.71.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
