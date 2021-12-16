MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.56

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$18.73. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 390,300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.71.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3922051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

