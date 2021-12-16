Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MGA stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

