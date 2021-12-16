Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.72. 63,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 724,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $855.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
