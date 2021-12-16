Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.72. 63,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 724,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $855.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

