Maker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67.36 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Maker has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $67.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2,405.37 or 0.04926176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00208185 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,620 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

