MAPS Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.65 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006555 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004308 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,954,278 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.