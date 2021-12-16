Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.