Mark Patrick Mader Sells 7,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $453,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

