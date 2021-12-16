MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Up to $385.84

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $385.84, but opened at $400.01. MarketAxess shares last traded at $402.08, with a volume of 466 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

