Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.42 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

