Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kroger by 59.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

