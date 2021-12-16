Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

A opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

