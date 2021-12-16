Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. 75,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

