Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $28,696,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

