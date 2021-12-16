Matthew S. Ramsey Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.