Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 620 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 141,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

