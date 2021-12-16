Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 650 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

