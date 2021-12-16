Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,848. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.