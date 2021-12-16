Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

