Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,167. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

