Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 16,549 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.