Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 550 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,610,000 after buying an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 581,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

