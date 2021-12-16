Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.