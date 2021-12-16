Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $783,308.92 and $184.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00279013 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008747 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003080 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.