Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

