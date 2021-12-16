Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $331.90

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $331.90 and last traded at $318.58, with a volume of 24663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.