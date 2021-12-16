Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce sales of $33.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.62 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $117.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.43. The company had a trading volume of 219,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,301. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.39. The company has a market cap of $952.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Platforms (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.