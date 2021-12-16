Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

