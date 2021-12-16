Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China stock remained flat at $$4.94 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

