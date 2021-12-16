Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China stock remained flat at $$4.94 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
