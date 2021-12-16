Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

MEOH traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 30,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 58.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

