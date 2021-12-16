MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $435,877.60 and approximately $23.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00087467 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,632,866 coins and its circulating supply is 161,330,938 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

