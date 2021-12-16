Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $337.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 299,975 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,795,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.