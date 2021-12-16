MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

