Mina Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Mina has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $40.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00007014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 322,731,783 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

