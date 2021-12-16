Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.65 and last traded at 1.68, with a volume of 35702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $944,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.