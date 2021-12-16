Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

