Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Up 314.5% in November

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 314.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Minerva stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Minerva has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.8106 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

