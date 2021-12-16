Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of MIRO opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
