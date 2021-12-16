Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of MIRO opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

