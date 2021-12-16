Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $7.85 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.00211284 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

